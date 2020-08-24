The Somerset County Grand Jury handed up indictments Friday including one that charges a Clinton man with manslaughter and aggravated criminal operating under the influence.

David W. Johnson, 44, of Clinton, is charged with two counts of manslaughter and three counts of aggravated criminal operating under the influence.

On Nov. 23, 2019, Johnson allegedly drove his 2004 Ford Mustang convertible on Hill Road in Canaan, when his vehicle went off the road and slammed into a tree, causing the deaths of Scott Miller, 55, of Clinton, and Robert Archer, 58, of Clinton.

Johnson was initially charged March 2 with two counts of Class A felony manslaughter, two counts of Class B felony aggravated operating under the influence causing death, one count of Class C aggravated operating under the influence causing seriously bodily injury and one count of Class D operating under the influence with one prior.

The investigation included specialists from the Maine State Police Traffic Safety Unit and Maine State Police Troop C in Skowhegan.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication that there is enough evidence in a case to move forward with a trial.

Other indictments involved cases that included drug and theft charges:

• Leandro Grinas Sinclair, 22, of Danielston, Connecticut, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. On May 31, Sinclair was alleged to have trafficked at least 6 grams of heroin and 112 grams or more of cocaine.

• Semi Anderson, 29, of Westerly, Rhode Island, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. On May 31, Anderson was alleged to have trafficked at least 6 grams of heroin and 112 grams or more of cocaine.

• Thania Mejia, 21, of Bronx, New York, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. On May 31, Mejia was alleged to have trafficked at least 6 grams of heroin and 112 grams or more of cocaine. Sinclair, Anderson and Mejia were all charged during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Fairfield.

• Peter Rosasco, 26, of Yarmouth, charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating conditions of release and criminal forfeiture. On March 4, Rosasco was accused trafficking at least 32 grams of cocaine as well as methamphetamine and being in possession of GHB in Fairfield. Having been granted pre-conviction bail, he violated the condition that he must not commit a criminal act, which includes possessing and using illegal drugs. Police say he was also found in possession of cash which was in exchange for the drugs on his person.

• Jesse Semba, 29, of Portland, charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, violating conditions of release and criminal forfeiture. On March 4, Semba was alleged to be trafficking at least 32 grams of cocaine as well as methamphetamine and being in possession of GHB in Fairfield. While in custody at the Somerset County Jail, Semba was alleged to have intentionally been in possession of cocaine base.

• Basilio Liranzo, 24, of Bronx, New York, charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs in Fairfield. On May 31, Liranzo was accused of trafficking 6 grams or more of fentanyl powder and 112 grams or more of cocaine. Liranzo was convicted in 2019 in a different jurisdiction with similar charges, including unlawful possession of heroin in Washington County.

• Terry A. Davis, 52, of Smithfield, charged with violating conditions of release. On July 27, Davis was allegedly found to have violated pre-conviction bail after being charged with domestic violence criminal threatening.

• Corey E. Swain, 43, of Hartland, charged with aggravated operation of a methamphetamine laboratory. On June 10, Swain was alleged to have been knowingly producing, preparing, converting or processing methamphetamine on his property, which was within 1,000 feet of Somerset Valley Middle School. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Lab Response Team, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Hartland Fire Department and EMTs from Northern Light Health assisted with the investigation.

• Edwin Young Morris IV, 36, of Benton, charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. On April 12, 2018, in Fairfield, Morris was alleged to have entered a residence and committed theft of a value more than $10,000 and caused damage to the property.

• Caleb J. McFarlin, 23, of Wales, charged with assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest and criminal operating under the influence. On May 14, McFarlin was accused of injuring a deputy during his arrest while operating a motor vehicle under the influence in Palmyra.

• Divyesh A. Patel, 35, of Fairfield, charged with aggravated assault and domestic violence assault. On April 3, Patel is alleged to have assaulted a family or household member in Fairfield.

• Jessica E. Almeida, 33, of Pittsfield, charged with four counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. On Oct. 2, 2019, Almeida was alleged to have trafficked heroin and cocaine base in Detroit. On Oct. 10, 2019, Almeida was alleged to have trafficked heroin and cocaine base in Pittsfield.

• Nicole Marie Bizier, 35, of Skowhegan, charged with theft. On Jan. 30, Bizier was alleged to have taken jelly beans, tomato paste, onions, personal care products and other merchandize from Walmart in Skowhegan. In 2017 and 2011 Bizier was also charged with theft.

• Jesse W. McLaughlin, 40, of Bingham, charged with domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence criminal threatening and disorderly conduct. On June 29, McLaughlin was alleged to have threatened another individual in the family or household in Bingham. In 2017, McLaughlin was convicted of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

• William L. Wheelock, 29, of Windham, charged with burglary and theft. On July 24, Wheelock was accused of entering the property of another individual in New Portland and taking property that included jewelry.

• Christopher L. Brown, 45, of Owls Head, charged with operating after revocation. On May 16, Brown was alleged to have operated a vehicle with a revoked license. Brown has two prior convictions, in 2019 and 2010, for operating after habitual offender revocations.

• Todd C. Welch, 39, of New Sharon, charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. On Nov. 30, 2019, Welch, who had previously been convicted of domestic violence criminal terrorizing in Franklin County, was alleged to have been found to be in possession of a firearm.

• Tanner E. Savage, 22, of Madison, charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and assault. On March 5, Savage was alleged to have caused bodily injury to a family or household member with the intent to cause fear of imminent bodily injury in Madison. On the same date, Savage was also found to have caused bodily injured to another individual.

• Cody E. Weeman, 25, of Dixmont, charged with operating after revocation and improper plates, alleged to have happened on June 1 in St. Albans.

• Shauwn Clyde Towers, 32, of Skowhegan, charged with operating after revocation, alleged to have happened on Dec. 6, 2019, in Skowhegan.

• Brandon L. Harrington, 30, of Anson, charged with operating after revocation and failure to give correct name. On Jan. 15, in Madison, Harrington was alleged to have operated a motor vehicle with a revoked license; when confronted by law enforcement, he refused to give a correct name.

