A rock climber from San Diego was airlifted off a mountain in western Maine on Tuesday afternoon after she fell and suffered a severe head injury.

Shannon Ashley Power, 28, was climbing in an area known as Shagg Crag on Bald Mountain in Woodstock when she fell about 15 feet, was caught by her safety rope, swung into the rock face and hit her head, Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, said in a news release. She was not wearing a helmet, Latti said.

Emergency rescue personnel led by the Maine Warden Service hiked to the base of the cliff before contacting the Maine Forest Service, which sent a helicopter to the site around 5:30 p.m. The Maine Forest Service transported her to a LifeFlight helicopter waiting in a nearby field. Power was transported by Lifeflight to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Several agencies participated in the rescue including the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Woodstock Fire Department, and Mahoosuc Search and Rescue.

