MADISON — Community members are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and participate in a drive-by parade Friday afternoon to show their support for residents and staff at the Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Last month, the nursing home said in a Facebook post that one staff member tested positive and that visitors were no longer permitted at the facility at 174 Main St.

Additionally, Maine CDC reported that retesting is occurring at the facility on a weekly basis. The nursing home found another 11 cases, which increased the case count for that outbreak investigation to 39, including 24 residents and 15 staff, Robert Long, Maine CDC spokesman, said in a statement.

TXT.bodycopy: The outbreak is linked to an Aug. 7 wedding in Millinocket, which is linked to 176 cases of COVID-19.

The event, organized on Facebook, is calling for community members to decorate their vehicles to “show Maplecrest staff and residents love and support” by having a car parade. Participants will line up on Heald Street at 1:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 2 p.m.

Multiple requests for comment from North Country Associates, the business that oversees Maplecrest, have gone unanswered since the Morning Sentinel’s initial inquiry last month.

Before the report of the initial employee’s positive test, a spokesperson for the nursing home said that the only visits allowed at the facility were compassionate visits for residents who were on hospice care.

Organizers on Facebook say that a prize will be given to the “best love and support themed car.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: