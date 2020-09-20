BRUNSWICK — Brunswick’s historic The Daniel Hotel is off the market after a bank foreclosure auction Thursday.

The hotel at 10 Water St., formerly the Captain Daniel Stone Inn, is under contract, according to Ruth Lind, a broker with Tranzon Property Auctions. Details, including the amount of the winning bid, the bidder’s identity and plans for the property, are confidential under the purchase-and-sale agreement. The buyers, who outbid four others, declined to comment Friday. They have 45 days to complete the purchase.

Under the terms of the auction, the buyer agreed to accept the property as it stands. According to the property information package, five of the 24 guest rooms are “out of service,” six rooms in the historic federal house have not been completed, and the elevator, which has been broken for nearly a year, is still not working. In addition, roughly $80,000 in back taxes are still owed to the town, which the buyer will be responsible for.

Despite this, Lind said previously that The Daniel is still a “high-value property.” The hotel dates back to 1819.

The kitchen is beautifully equipped, the sauna looks brand new, the fitness center is state of the art and, with a little work, there is the potential for a balcony over the main entrance that could be used as a terrace for meetings or socializing, Lind said.

She said previously that there was a lot of interest in the property from some prospective buyers looking to convert the hotel for residential use, while others would like to invest in the building or run it themselves.

In February, Abhijit Das, CEO of Troca Hotels, announced his intent to sell the hotel after seven years of ownership. The Daniel was listed for $2.9 million with Daigle Commercial Group.

“As part of a strategic decision by Troca Hotels, The Daniel is on the market,” Das said in a statement at the time. “Troca Hotels, its team members, partners and investors are proud to have been a part of the history of this iconic asset and look forward to passing the torch to a new owner seeking to own and operate an incredibly special part of Midcoast Maine.”

But the hotel went into foreclosure not long after.

Anthony Bistany, Das’ lawyer, said previously that “during the pandemic, which we’re still in right now, foreclosing on a hotel and forcing it into auction isn’t in anyone’s best interest” but could not comment further “pending legal matters.”

