BELFAST — Prosecutors have indicted a man for killing a woman who was found beaten to death in 1984.

Dorothea Burke, 63, of Stockton Springs, was last seen on June 23, 1984, at a Bucksport bar. Her body was found several days later by construction workers.

Police arrested Kirt Damon Sr., also of Stockton Springs, on a charge of murder, the Bangor Daily News reported. He was expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Burke was reported missing the next day, after she failed to return home from the bar. The construction workers found her body five days after her disappearance.

