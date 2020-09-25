CHESTER — One person was killed and two people were injured when a car pulled in front of a tractor-trailer truck, police said.

Maine State Police didn’t immediately release the names of those involved.

The crash happened in the Penobscot County town of Chester around 8 p.m. Thursday.

State police are investigating the crash, a spokesperson said.

