CHESTER — One person was killed and two people were injured when a car pulled in front of a tractor-trailer truck, police said.
Maine State Police didn’t immediately release the names of those involved.
The crash happened in the Penobscot County town of Chester around 8 p.m. Thursday.
State police are investigating the crash, a spokesperson said.
