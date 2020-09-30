Sept. 30, 1994: Loring Air Force Base, in the border town of Limestone, officially closes 41 years after it opened.
With the Cold War over, the last B-52 bomber left the base in November 1993. The end of the base’s flying mission was celebrated in ceremonies held in February 1994. A month later, the last KC-135 refueling tanker departed.
Sept. 30, 2014: A task force assembled by Gov. Paul LePage in response to complaints from shellfish harvesters releases a report concluding that the invasive European green crab is spreading rapidly along Maine’s coast.
The report cites explosive growth of the crab population from 2012 to 2013 along the coast and in river estuaries with no signs of abating. The voracious crabs threaten to gobble up large quantities of bivalve shellfish, marine worms, sea urchins, scallops and lobsters.
The state Department of Marine Resources has cited efforts to develop uses for the crabs such as aquaculture feed, food additives and pet food, but it emphasizes that its chief regulatory concern is finding ways to reduce the crab population.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress needs to act now to avoid long recession
-
Letters to the Editor
Returned purse shows people are kind
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot helps lift up others
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
COVID, our freedoms, and our responsibilities
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.