Westbrook police are asking the public for help locating 28-year-old Maryjane Giddings, who was last seen over the weekend.

Police said there is concern for Giddings’ well being. She was last seen in the downtown Westbrook area wearing a flat-brimmed black hat, a black zip-up sweatshirt, and jeans. She is about 5 feet tall, weighs about 225 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Westbrook police Capt. Steven Goldberg said Giddings did not return to her supervised living situation after visiting with friends over the weekend, and police are concerned she does not have the capacity to make sound decisions and care for herself.

So far, the department has no leads, and does not know where she might be going, which prompted the request for help from the public.

Police are asking anyone with information about Giddings’ whereabouts to call them at 854-0633.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: