LOS ANGELES — Liam Neeson’s thriller “Honest Thief” stole the top spot at the box office in yet another quiet weekend of moviegoing.
The Open Roads Films movie brought in $3.7 million in its U.S. debut. The film, starring Neeson as a notorious bank robber who turns himself in but was double crossed by two FBI agents, opened in Canada last week.
The film also played well in markets including Miami, Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta, according to the studio.
“Honest Thief” overtook “The War with Grandpa,” which claimed No. 1 last week. Despite coming in second, the comedy starring Robert De Niro earned $2.5 million. It has garnered $7.3 million domestically within a 10-day timespan.
Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” came in third with $1.6 million. The action-thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson has totaled $50.6 million in the U.S.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Confirmed coronavirus cases globally passes 40 million
-
Editorials
Our View: It shouldn’t be a surprise that fatal drug overdoses keep increasing
-
Things to Do
Live Music Lineup: Folk, rock and covers for a cause
-
Schools and Education
School districts face end-of-year deadline to spend CARES money
-
Food & Dining
Eat & Run: Beer or no beer, Orono Brewing is a worthy lunch stop
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.