The Town of Readfield and Readfield Union Meeting House will host a safe and socially distant Halloween event for local youth Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Trunk-Or-Treat and Pumpkin Path will be held at the Readfield Fairgrounds, where there will be designated parking for Ghouls and Goblins. The path will include a trunk or treat area, followed by the Dark Woods with Pumpkins Aglow.

Visitors are asked to arrive between 5 and 6 p.m. to follow the Pumpkin Path.

Those who would like to host a trunk or make a candy donation can call Chris Sammons at 207-685-0052.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: