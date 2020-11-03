WATERVILLE — The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers believes giving toys and games through its Christmas Program is important for teaching trust and building connectedness in Maine families. It also knows that many Maine families are in need of basic essentials, such as socks, underwear, and warm clothing in all sizes. This is why its Christmas Program is about more than toys.

The home needs help to provide 1,700 Maine children with these items. It is currently only accepting new items for donation. Used donations may need to be thrown away because of the current health crisis.

Listed are some of the most needed items.

GIRLS:

• Pants sizes 18 months and 16;

• long-sleeve tops sizes 2T, 5, 7, 8, 16 and 18;

• socks sizes small, medium and large;

• underwear sizes 2T, 3T, 14, 16 and 18;

• fleece pullovers and hoodies sizes 2T through 12 girls; and

• fleece blankets.

BOYS:

• Outfits sizes 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10;

• pajamas sizes 10 and 12;

• pants sizes 18 months, 12, 14, 16 and 18 boys;

• underwear all sizes; and

• fleece pullovers and hoodies sizes 2T through 12 boys.

Items can be dropped off or shipped to: The Maine Children’s Home, 93 Silver St., Waterville, ME 04901. Be sure to mark the package — Attn: Christmas Program.

Items can be dropped off on the front porch of the Development Building (Building #3) on the MCH campus between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please fill out a donation card and leave it in your donation bag/box.

The children’s home often struggles to collect donations early on before the deadline, since boxes need to be completed by the first week of December. It’s never too late or too early to donate.

The Christmas Program is a year-long effort, and donations are gratefully welcome anytime. All items donated should be newly purchased and in original packaging free of dents, tears or dirt.

For more information, call 207-873-4253.

