It was 5:40 a.m. and 28 degrees outside Waterville Junior High School Tuesday and Cindy Veader was the first in line, waiting to get into the school to vote.

About 14 people were behind her in line, but by the time the polls opened at 6 a.m., that number had tripled.

“I got here at 4:45 a.m.,” Veader, 60, said. “I was going to get here at 4, but when I got up and looked out and it was snowing, I said, ‘Ohhh.’ ”

Long lines greeted many voters across central Maine Tuesday morning, with some waiting for more than one hour amid freezing temperatures and light snowfall.

Like many voters who turned out in person on Election Day, Veader said she was going to vote for President Donald Trump, the candidate who urged voters to cast ballots in person. “I don’t like taking a chance of my vote disappearing,” Veader said. “I like to vote in person.”

She said she was voting for Trump because she thinks he is a better choice.

“This COVID-19 is a serious situation,” she said. “I just don’t believe you close down the country. A lot of people out there are hurting. Businesses are going under. I think he will win. I think it’s going to be a long night.”

Likewise, Waterville voter Herbert Murry, 67, said he planned to vote for Trump.

“Nobody likes all his tweeting, but I do think he does a lot of things for the country. He’s a businessman,” Murry said. “I ran into a man who drove a limo for Donald Trump for one week. He said he’s one of the greatest people he ever met. He’d go visit his construction sites and if people were not doing the job, he’d go over and fire them on the spot.”

The polls opened at the Oakland Fire Station at 7 a.m. and by a little after 6 a.m., it was snowing in that town, which is about four miles west of Waterville.

Oakland Town Manager Gary Bowman and Oakland police Chief Mike Tracy were outside the building, directing traffic and helping with other election needs.

“I think we’re going to be busy today,” Bowman said. “We’ve had 4,800 (absentee) voters compared to the last presidential election when we had 3,800 people vote.”

Deputy Oakland Town Manager and Town Clerk Jan Porter, who has worked for the town for 40 years, was busy inside the fire station where ballot clerks were preparing for the 7 a.m. rush. At 6:26 a.m., Rodney Crowley, 54, pulled into a parking space and walked up to the station, the first to wait in line to vote.

“I’m voting for Joe Biden,” Crowley said. “He’s been vice president so I’m sure he knows the system very well. I believe him. I just believe him.”

Wayne and Becky Fisher, both 66, were behind Crowley in line. Both said they planned to vote for Trump.

“He’s done more for us than anybody else has,” Becky Crowley said. “He’s not a politician, which is why I voted for him last time.”

Wayne Fisher agreed, saying Trump delivers on his promises.

“He said he was going to drain the swamp and they’ve been fighting him tooth and nail ever since,” he said. “They’re not policing the cities. Their goal is to destroy America. I’m a law and order, control guy.”

In Winslow, people started lining up outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Veteran Drive long before the 8 a.m. opening.

Anita Ostromecky, 60, her son, Michael Ostromecky, 30, and Mark Cayouette, 59, were the first three in line, waiting for the doors to open. They engaged in an animated discussion about the divisive election year, how one has to be a critical thinker to discern fact from fiction and about how people with differing opinions used to be more respectful of one another than they are now.

While the three did not want to say who they would be voting for for president, they said they all turned out in person on Election Day as voting is a right and they wanted to exercise that right.

“It’s my traditional right to vote in person, and I can’t remember a time in my life when I’ve ever been told we’d have to wait months to find out what the election results are,” Anita Ostromecky said. “That’s a travesty.”

Michael Ostromecky said he felt it his duty to vote.

“I think it’s important to exercise my constitutional right as a U.S. citizen and come out here and vote in person, obviously with social distancing and mask wearing,” he said.

By 7:13 a.m., the line grew to include about 10 people as the sun appeared. Cayouette, taking a break from discussions with the Ostromeckys, said he views voting as a privilege.

“It’s our right and it’s what makes democracy work,” he said.

A half hour later, about 20 miles north in Skowhegan, the line outside the municipal building was about a dozen people deep, just before 8 a.m.

Grace Hilmer was about to enter the building to vote and said she was going to vote a straight Democratic ticket and that included voting for Joe Biden for president.

“I’m voting for the continuing rights for women, for immigrants, for children at the border,” Hilmer, 34, said. “I have so many reasons for why I’m unhappy with the current administration.”

Later, outside the community center in Fairfield, there were dozens of people lined up on the sidewalk, waiting to vote.

Kate O’Brien, 43, said she always votes in person and she planned to vote for Biden.

“I don’t like the way Trump has divided our country, and he claims to be a Christian but he’s not acting like it,” O’Brien said. “I don’t agree with the things he does and says. I just think he’s narcissistic and a misogynist, and I just don’t think he’s right for our country to move forward.”

Biden, she said, has proven himself the best candidate, during the years he has served the country.

“I think he’s much more relatable to people — he’s just kind, and our country needs kindness,” O’Brien said. “Everyone’s going to have good and bad qualities, and I think his good outweighs the bad and with Trump, definitely not.”

O’Brien noted that her husband is a Trump supporter who also was voting in person Tuesday. She said they disagree politically and try not to talk politics at home.

