FARMINGTON — Franklin Memorial Hospital administrators have implemented more stringent visitor restrictions in its facility, effective immediately.

According to a written statement from the hospital, the changes have been made to be “consistent with our commitment to help prevent further community spread of COVID-19 and to safeguard our colleagues.”

As of Monday, visitors or escorts are not permitted in the building, except for:

• Pediatrics (two parents or guardians per day, one at a time allowed in all areas)

• Obstetrics (one person – spouse or coach – in labor and delivery area)

• Intensive care unit (one visitor daily) – visit times to be managed by the care team

• All other inpatient areas (one visitor daily) – visit time is 4 to 7 p.m. to be managed by the care team

• End of life – all areas (up to four people may visit patients likely to expire within 24 hours) – visit times to be managed by the care team. This permission is not to extend beyond one day

In the hospital’s outpatient and procedure areas, one person will be permitted in the waiting area, and must comply with social distancing guidelines of staying at least six feet apart from others, according to the hospital’s statement.

No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department unless special assistance is needed, as with pediatric patients, or assistance is needed with mobility or communication, provided space is sufficient to achieve compliance with guidance on social distancing.

In ambulatory and diagnostic areas, patients are expected to come alone or arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance.

A patient needing help, such as with mobility or communication with the care team about their care, may be assisted by an adult escort to provide the needed assistance or support, with such necessity to be determined by care providers.

According to the statement, all visitors/escorts are subject to screening, must wash hands when entering and leaving patient rooms and wear a mask at all times.

Visitors/escorts with respiratory symptoms will not be allowed to enter the hospital.

According to hospital spokeswoman Jill Gray, “We recognize that family support is important to our patients, particularly the very young and those facing end-of-life decisions. This was a difficult decision but we believe this is the best way to protect the health of our patients and care team members.”

Last week, the Maine Centers for Disease Control elevated Franklin County to “yellow” designation because of the rise of COVID cases there.

