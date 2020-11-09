Voters cast ballots as a poll worker sanitizes voting booths immediately following each use Tuesday at Waterville Junior High School. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

West Gardiner voting traffic controller Beth Corey-Smith, right, directs Ella Pratt to pick up a ballot Tuesday at the West Gardiner Fire Station. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Election worker Robert Ericksen assists voter Beverly Faloon, 83, Tuesday at the Waterville Junior High School polling location. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Voters wait in line around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday outside the Augusta City Center where city’s second ward votes. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, addresses supporters during a press conference Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, saying her top opponent, Democrat Sara Gideon, had called her to concede the race. Collins has won her fifth term in the Senate. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel

Residents complete the voting process Tuesday with a final stop at the ballot box at the Skowhegan Municipal Building. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Ballot Clerk Cheryl Staples sorts new voter registration forms Tuesday as voters enter the voting booths at the Skowhegan Municipal Building. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Voters are assisted Tuesday morning by ballot clerk Becky Poulin, left, at the Skowhegan Municipal Building. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Voters fill out election ballots around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday in the Gardiner Area High School in Gardiner. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

Rick Foss, District 109 candidate for state representative, left, and Mark Andre, District 110 candidate, wave to voters Tuesday as they arrive at Waterville Junior High School. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

A voter rubs sanitizer on her hands after casting a ballot Tuesday and before participating in an exit poll at the Litchfield Sportsmen’s Club. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Voters arrive at the polls Tuesday at Waterville Junior High School. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Voters wait their turn to vote Tuesday at Waterville Junior High School. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Children watch Tuesday as an adult votes at Monmouth Academy. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

A voter collects a sticker from behind a plastic barrier after casting a ballot Tuesday at the West Gardiner Fire Station. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

 

 

Voters are given directions Tuesday as they arrive to vote at Waterville Junior High School. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

Curtis Ayotte fires up the crowd Saturday during a protest by supporters of President Trump in Augusta. Hundreds of people rallied near the Blaine House with chants such as “Stop The Steal!” Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

Jay Coelho, Waterville’s mayor-elect, along the 100 block of College Avenue on Wednesday. On Tuesday he won election to the office after what he called a humbling experience running for the position. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

A flag-suited marcher acknowledges a thumbs up from passing motorcycle passenger Saturday during a march past the Maine State House in Augusta. Hundreds of President Trump’s supporters rallied near the Blaine House with chants such as “Stop The Steal!” Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo

The ballot box is the last stop in the process for voters Tuesday at the Skowhegan Municipal Building. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

filed under:
Election 2020

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

