Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Jeff Keene unloads a pallet of water Friday as Poland Spring delivers 1,080 cases of water to the Skowhegan Community Center for distribution to residents. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Folks find solace in the freshly made snow snow at Quarry Road Trails for the upcoming nordic season on November 19, 2020. Michael G. Seamans Buy this Photo
A pedestrian passes the mural that covers the wall next to the Concourse entrance to The Framemakers in downtown Waterville Thursday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Tinker Mickalide works out with a kettlebell Monday November 16, 2020 near her home in Litchfield. The baker said she likes to combine running with her dog and weight training outside three times a week. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Two dogs sniff at the fresh air Saturday as their owner places an order at the drive-thru at McDonald’s in Skowhegan alongside a reflection of the sky. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Augusta city employee Robert Emerson wraps Christmas lights around a tree limb recently near the Olde Federal Building in Augusta. City workers are decorating for the holidays and a large Christmas tree will be moved into Market Square next weekend. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Scott Greaney of Greaney Turkey Farm, uncovers a pot where a turkey boiled at the farm in Mercer, Maine Wednesday November 18, 2020. Greaney is shown next to his son Ben, who helps operate the business which began in 1983. The farm is handling twice the amount of turkey processing business this year, according to Scott Greaney. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Amber Hand, right, pushes Haley DeHahn on a longboard Sunday near their homes in Monmouth. The first year students at Monmouth Academy were playing together on a cool but overcast day. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A runner passes Thanksgiving decorations Tuesday at the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce in Waterville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
The sun sets behind a weathervane attached to the cupola of the boat house at historic Pressey House in Oakland. The property overlooks Messalonskee Lake. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Family members and friends of Tommy Porfirio, 15, and sisters Emily Baker, 14, and Ashlin Baker, 12, gather Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil outside the Waterville Police Station. The three youths were killed Feb. 9 in a one-car accident in Clinton. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo