NEW SHARON — State fire investigators released the identity of the fatal fire victim on Tuesday as Shaina Shaylin-Begin.

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to a residential fire at 198 Mile Hill Road/Route 27 on Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at about 2:46 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed, New Sharon Fire Chief John Welch said Saturday

The home was reduced to rubble. Crews brought in an excavator and found a body, Welch said.

Shaylin-Begin lived alone in the house, according to a release from the state fire marshal’s office.

Her remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. The fire remains under investigation. There is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information should contact 207-973-3700 and ask for investigator Jeremy Damren.

