Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, speaks from the rostrum after winning the election Wednesday in the Augusta Civic Center on opening day of the 130th Maine Legislature. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Senators stand for the opening prayer Wednesday in the Senate room of the Augusta Civic Center North Wing on opening day of the 130th Maine Legislature. Each senator had their own personal table in the ballroom. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Christine Dragonetti strings garland Wednesday around the eves of the 19th century cape her family owns in Wayne. The holiday adornment is a combination of fir and white strung with lights, she said. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
West Gardiner firefighter Mike Gross watches Tuesday as town Road Commissioner Gary Hickey unclogs a storm basin that flooded Bog Road. Fire, municipal and utility crews worked overnight to restore power, remove trees and open flooded roads across Maine. Hickey utilized a logging truck from his family’s firm to haul sticks out of the basin. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Sitting atop his pulp truck, Josh Fournier lifts a tree trunk off a home Tuesday in Manchester. During a storm on Monday night, Nov. 30, two trees crashed into the house and Herta Freeman was trapped under beams on her couch. Manchester and other fire departments got her cut out and she was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Preston Regan, 18 months, runs away from the Clauses and toward his parents Patrick and Ashley Regan on Saturday, Nov. 28, in Market Square in downtown Augusta. The city had set up a by appointment socially distanced chance for visits with Santa sitting on the box. Later in the afternoon Santa and Mrs. Claus rode in a parade through several neighborhoods. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Charlotte Garloff, 8, crosses the finish line Saturday, Nov. 28, in time 37:56 at 5K Turkey Trot on Gardiner Common. It was the first time that she’d ever run that far. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Mike Nickerson uses his lunch break to get his Subaru a little dirty in the mud under the Interstate 95 overpass on Quarry Road in Waterville on Tuesday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
Storm water gushes down the spillway at Peninsula Park in Belgrade on Tuesday. The area is next to the dam where Great Pond empties into Long Pond in the background. The Village Camps are shown at the right. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Waterville, Winslow, Fairfield and Oakland fire departments battle a fully-involved apartment building fire Thursday on Carey Lane in the South End of Waterville during the early morning hours. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
