It is just mind-boggling to me that only a small percentage of Republicans in Congress are willing to say, out loud, that Joe Biden has won the election.

I would bet that many of these cowards are the same folks who were telling us, back in 2016, when Trump won the presidency in a surprise upset: “He won, she didn’t, get over it.” How quickly we forget.

Susan McCarthy
Randolph

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles