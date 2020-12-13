It is just mind-boggling to me that only a small percentage of Republicans in Congress are willing to say, out loud, that Joe Biden has won the election.
I would bet that many of these cowards are the same folks who were telling us, back in 2016, when Trump won the presidency in a surprise upset: “He won, she didn’t, get over it.” How quickly we forget.
Susan McCarthy
Randolph
