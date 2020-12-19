The Gardiner Public Library is conducting a food drive through Jan. 31 in partnership with the Faith Food Pantry at 280 Brunswick Ave., because neighbors and friends are experiencing a double economic impact while dealing with loss of jobs and the pandemic. The staff at the library began this food drive to help with these shortfalls during the holiday season and beyond.

A giving tree will be set up inside the Gardiner library, those who wish to donate, but have reservations about entering the building can call 207-582-3312 and staff will collect donated items curbside.

The pantry is looking for any non-perishable canned or dry goods items. Volunteers have more specific demands for jellies and jams, canned green beans, toothpaste and individual soaps. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the library.

Those who wish to make a monetary donation to the pantry can drop a check off at the library or visit faithchristianchurch.me.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: