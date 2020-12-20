There is a song by Dan Hicks titled “How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away.” That’s our dilemma now. The show is over but the lead refuses to leave the stage.

It’s embarrassing to witness a man so thoroughly discredit himself in public. I want to shout, “Please cover yourself,” as though he were standing totally naked on the south lawn.

Trump has revealed more about himself than any one of us would ever want to see. I feel sorry for him, and pray he finds some peace.

George Mason
Nobleboro

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles