There is a song by Dan Hicks titled “How Can I Miss You If You Won’t Go Away.” That’s our dilemma now. The show is over but the lead refuses to leave the stage.

It’s embarrassing to witness a man so thoroughly discredit himself in public. I want to shout, “Please cover yourself,” as though he were standing totally naked on the south lawn.

Trump has revealed more about himself than any one of us would ever want to see. I feel sorry for him, and pray he finds some peace.

George Mason

Nobleboro

