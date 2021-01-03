Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Kaylyn Bourque, 14, right, and dad, Brian, assemble rebound nets and a hockey goal Sunday at their home ice rink in Benton. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Bogdan Dowdy, 5, carries a box containing gift bags with books, cookies, hand sanitizer and other items while helping Ronnie Levesque load his truck to make deliveries for eight homes in Unity during the curbside Christmas drive-thru meal at The Open Door in Unity on Thursday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Greg McDonald replaces suet Monday in one of the half-dozen bird feeders that adorn his Fayette home. McDonald said he goes through 25 pounds of seeds a week feeding the flock of birds that visit his home. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Hoverboard riders Logan, 6, front, and sister Makayla, 12, of Waterville, glide through chilled air while riding at the North Street Recreation Area in Waterville Tuesday. The kids’ mother, who watched nearby, said the kids got the hoverboards for Christmas. Though air temperatures dipped into the low 30s, the mom said the children wanted to play outside. The hoverboards run off a rechargeable power source and have lighted decks for a colorful nighttime riding effect. She said riders use their balance to ride, leaning in the direction they’d like to travel. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
A dog walker goes around Kennebec River flood waters Saturday around 9:20 a.m. in the Front Street parking lot in downtown Augusta. Where they were walking was later under water as the river kept rising through the day. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Steve Ross rakes leaves and debris off a storm drain in his backyard Friday in Hallowell. Ross said that during heavy rain storms he keeps the grates clear to prevent basement flooding in his home. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
The final full moon of 2020, known as the “Cold Moon,” rises over the Maine State House around 4 p.m. Tuesday in Augusta. A group of people watched the moon come up above the eastern horizon around sunset from the overlook in Kennebec Land Trust’s Howard Hill Conservation Area. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
A man walks through the parking lot at the Hathaway Creative Center as severe weather moves in to the area on Thursday, Christmas Eve, in Waterville.
A parishioner hangs a bow above the front door at St. Joseph Maronite Church on Thursday, Christmas Eve, in Waterville. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Joseph Vallee, left, 12, and Lorenzo Cloutier, 7, ride their scooters Sunday while circling the parking lot at the boat landing on Cochnewagon Lake in Monmouth. The buddies said they have a total of seven electric and manual scooters between them.
Skiers take advantage of the only snow at a Nordic ski area in the state of Maine at Quarry Road Trails in Waterville on Tuesday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Fire investigators work along the back side of the United Methodist Church on Tuesday in Unity following a fire that damaged the church Monday night. The men entered the State Fire Marshals’ mobile command center after examining the exterior wall at the back of the church. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo