EAST WILTON — A public lasagna take-out/pickup supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road.

The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for those younger than 12. Home deliveries will be offered in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per meal.

Reservations for all meals should be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. For reservations, call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366, Robert Lawrence at 207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.

After this January supper, the Masons will revert back to its regular date of the third Saturday of each month. Public notice of the suppers will be provided each month.

