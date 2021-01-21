A house at 70 McQuilkin Road in Solon was destroyed by fire Jan. 9. State fire officials have ruled the blaze accidental. Staff photo by Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo

SOLON — A fire that destroyed a house in Solon earlier this month has been ruled accidental by state investigators.

Solon Fire Chief Duayne Rollins said firefighters from Solon, Anson and Bingham responded to the blaze at 70 McQuilkin Road at about 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.

“They were throwing around a few ideas of what might have started it, but I haven’t heard anything definite,” Rollins said following the fire. “The homeowners were not on scene when we got there. They had gone to a neighbor’s house.”

In response to several requests for information, Katherine England, spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Safety, said the Office of State Fire Marshal had ruled the fire accidental.

England said the house’s occupants were injured while trying to save their pets.

England did not say whether investigators knew what had caused the fire. She also had no details of the residents’ injuries.

