MONMOUTH — Hayden Luce, a senior, was selected as Monmouth Academy December Student of the Month.

Luce serves as Monmouth Academy Student Government president, and is a member of the National Honor Society, varsity cross country and track and field teams, outing club, Future Business Leaders of America, and MA drama program, according to a news release from the academy.

In presenting this award, Nick Pascarella, MA science teacher, said, “Hayden is a caring and kind student leader both within and outside the classroom. This year he has provided wonderful leadership during the pandemic making sure people are still feeling connected to MA during these weird times,” according to the release.

Luce is the son of Beth and Dwane Luce.

