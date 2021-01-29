Here are some of our favorite photos from the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel from the past week.
Chrissie Davis, owner of Bouncing Bubbles Child Care, leads children in a daily puzzle time activity Tuesday at the child care center she operates from her home in Skowhegan. Pictured at the left with a puzzle is Jameson McCarthy, 18 months. Also shown is Davis’s dog Murphy, a golden retriever. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
David Richards, left, of Skowhegan takes in the view Sunday, Jan. 24, along the Moxie Falls trail in West Forks. A group of six met in Skowhegan, before convoying to the trail in North Forks. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
The Lockwood Hotel on Main Street in Waterville is seen Thursday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel
An arborist deconstructs a tree high above Water Street in Waterville on Thursday. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Dale Carpenter leaves an ice fishing trap on the edge of the ice on Messalonskee Lake in Oakland on Friday, Jan. 22. The ice was 5 inches thick at the trap closest to the open water. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
A red squirrel rebuffs an Eastern Bluebird that explored the cavity of a tree where the squirrel nests Thursday in Hallowell. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
The Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth/Erskine and Gardiner hockey teams play in an empty Ice Vault on Thursday in Hallowell. Venue staff, team personnel and a pair of journalists were the only ones watching in person because of pandemic crowd size restrictions. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Diane Woodworth tracks ice formations flowing down the Kennebec River on Sunday, Jan. 24, in Hallowell. The photographer said she was also pursuing images of “eagles and the moon” during a clear, cool January day. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Winslow High School students skate using new hockey gear during physical education class Wednesday at the school. During class students use new outdoor gear that includes snow shoes and mountain bikes with giant tires for snow travel in addition to the hockey gear. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel Buy this Photo
Sierra Gibbons, 13, holds onto a hockey goal Sunday, Jan. 24, as her sister, Olivia, 14, lifts herself from the ice while skating with friend Marinn Perry in Hallowell. The girls say they like skating while holding onto a goal, but prefer basketball as their winter sport. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
Jim McPherson pulls a smelt camp from the office parking lot to staging area where they’ll later be move onto the ice Tuesday at Jim’s Camps in Bowdoinham. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal Buy this Photo
