Winthrop filled seats on the Town Council, Board of Education and Library Board of Trustees, three races that were uncontested.

Barbara J. Buck, with 544 votes, and Rita Moran, with 520, were re-elected to fill two seats Council. Both seats are for three-year terms. There were 26 votes for write-in candidates.

For School Committee, newcomer Susan Belz received 569 votes and incumbent Joseph Pietroski had 540. Belz replaced Margaret “Meg” Cook, who did not run for reelection. There were 18 votes for write-in candidates.

Three seats are open on the Library Board of Trustees. Jan Tewksbury, the treasurer, and Mary Jane Auns were reelected with 591 and 578, respectively. Duane Phillips was nominated as a write-in with 50 votes and will fill the seat that had been occupied by Maureen Whitestone, who did not run for reelection.

