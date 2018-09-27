The Facilities Committee and the fire department in Oakland will be hosting public information meetings on Thursdays, Sept. 27 and Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at the fire station to review plans to replace the present fire station.

The Facilities Committee has been working for over a year to design a building that will take the fire department many years into the future. The Budget Advisory Committee and the Town Council have unanimously voted in favor of this project and the plan to pay for it without raising our taxes.

Whether you are in favor of this project or not, please come to one of these meetings to be an informed voter. This project will be on the ballot at the November election and cannot go forward unless approved by the voters of Oakland.

Dana Wrigley

Oakland

