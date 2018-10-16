Every day, Shenna Bellows is asking the question, “What can I do to make things better for my neighbors, my town, my state and my country?” She reaches out beyond her own interests and across the political aisle for the greater good. This is the person Maine needs in the Senate.

Bellows previously worked to make things better as a Peace Corps volunteer in Panama and as an Americorps/VISTA volunteer. Her service has continued working for the people of Maine, making things better as senator for District 14.

As a parent and Scout leader, I have experienced Bellows working with youth of our state, sharing with them what government is and how it works, and encouraging them to ask what they can do to make things better. She recognizes our youth as one of the biggest assets — our future leaders.

Bellows has made a difference. Vote for her Nov. 6

Tom Bartol

Manchester

