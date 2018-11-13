NORTH ANSON — Carrabec High School recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Lilyana Aloes, Lauren Chestnut, Lillian Johnson, Lindsay Lesperance, Makayla Vicneire and Chantel Whittemore.
Honors: Tristan Bachelder, Jurney Beane, Gwynith Breault, Brody Miller, Peter Mouland, Lauren Rafferty, Dylan Reichert, Cole Rugh, Sidney Small and Dana Witham.
Juniors — High honors: Annika Carey, Ricky Gordon and Mary-Jena Oliver.
Honors: Emily Avery, Isaac Boucher, Ashley Cates, Caitlin Crawford, Caroline Decker, Olivia Fortier, Paige Giroux, Madison Jaros, Dylan Leach, Riley Maheu, Scott Mason, Mabel Mouland, Abby Richardson, Cheyenne Sirois, Dalton Way and Skye Welch.
Sophomores — High honors: Sarah Olson.
Honors: Aidan Caplin, Jasmyne Coombs, Jason Evans, Ethan Johnson, Chantelle LaCroix, Elizabeth Manzer, Kolee Oakes, Mikayla Oliver, Jaiden Patterson and Courtney Peabody.
Freshmen — High honors: Cheyenne Cahill and Shyanne Holmes.
Honors: Emma Baker, Abigayle Ballard, Roger Beaulieu, Jr., Elijah Canales, Erin Clark, Alexander Cloutier, Xavier Cloutier, Charlee Davis, Tyler Edwards, Aliyah Grunder, Courtney Rollins, Trinity Slate, Brandon Smith, Drake Whittemore, Garrett Wilson and Ethan Wyman.
