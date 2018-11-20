A dusting of snow coated central Maine Tuesday morning, causing early releases for students and giving commuters a little more to think about this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory early this morning that is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The warning stated that 3 to 5 inches were expected over the southern portion of the state, with some western portions seeing 1 to 2 inches.

Sean Goodwin, director of the Kennebec County Emergency Management Agency, said he had heard no weather related incidents around 11:30 a.m.

“Just irritation snow out there now,” he said of the 1 to 2 inches that had already fallen.

High temperatures hovered around 30 degrees. Winds, gusting up to 10 mph, were considerably lower than the 30 mph gusts during Friday’s storm, which also brought a little more snow. No ice accumulation is expected in relation to the storm, according to the weather service.

Regional School Unit 2 was closed for the full day and numerous other schools, like Augusta Schools, Waterville Schools and Erskine Academy, closed down for the afternoon.

A chance of snow showers are in the forecast for Wednesday and again Sunday into Monday.

The Augusta Police Department said in an early morning Facebook post that the snow was not too heavy and the roads were “pretty good.”

Goodwin said drivers will have little to worry about during the day, but even with more accumulation during the afternoon, there should be no problem.

“As long as people drive sensibly, we should have a great holiday,” he said.

This story will be updated.

