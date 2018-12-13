The “Concerts at Jewett” Series sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College will feature

A Don Campbell Christmas will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at UMA Jewett Auditorium, 46 University Drive in Augusta. A snow date is set for Dec. 23.

Don Campbell Contributed photo

Maine native singer-songwriter Don Campbell’s music is inspired by sources as diverse as the Celtic and Canadian Maritimes music of his family to Dan Fogelberg, Vince Gill, the Beatles and novelist Stephen King, and he writes in many musical genres. He and his band have played to appreciative Jewett audiences in the past and in this appearance will be performing holiday music. Campbell has released 12 CDs, two of which are Christmas CDs with a mix of traditional carols, popular songs and some Campbell originals.

Tickets cost $10, $5 for students and are free for children younger than 12. Tickets are available at Dave’s Appliance, 59 Central St. in Winthrop and at the door.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected] or visit concertsatjewett.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: