For this year’s Tapestry Singers holiday performance, Woven in Song, is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at St. Patrick’s Church, Academy Hill Road in Newcastle.

The audience will be treated to a panoply of songs — some familiar and some new — with harp, marimba, guitar, woodwinds and piano accompaniment.

Music Director Beth Preston continues her Tapestry tradition of finding unusual arrangements of well-known and lesser known holiday music. This year, the first half of the concert consists of a collection of 11 Spanish and Catalán carols and lullabies arranged by composer Conrad Susa. Coincidently, local Spanish teacher Lourdes Von Vogt, a native of Barcelona, joined Tapestry Singers in the fall, and members were able to avail themselves of her help in learning authentic pronunciation.

The carols and lullabies are arranged for marimba, harp and guitar accompaniment, contributing to the lively Latin flavor of the music.

Nathaniel Hackworth of the University of Maine, winner of the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra’s inaugural concerto competition, joins Tapestry to play the marimba, while Suki Flanagan on harp and Dave Martin on guitar round out the instrumentation. Later in the program, keyboardist Sean Fleming and woodwind player Marcus Hutchins also accompany the chorus on many songs.

The concert will open with an instrumental piece by Conrad Susa that will be joined by dancers with choreography by Michelle Bruckner. Many favorite songs of the season follow in the second half of the program, including Howard Blake’s “Walking in the Air” from the film The Snowman, and the much-loved “White Christmas.” Choral music fans will especially enjoy Eric Whitacre’s composition, “Glow.”

Tickets cost $15 and are available online at www.TapestrySingersMaine.org, or directly from chorus members.

For more information, call 318-6287.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: