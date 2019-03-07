“A Bright Spot,” an exhibit by eight Sebascodegan Gallery Artists, will be featured March 12 through April 30 at Damariscotta River Grill, 155 Main St. in Damariscotta.

The cooperative group of Maine artists have shown in a former church on Sebascodegan Island during the summer for the last 29 years. The “Art at the Grill” opening reception is set for 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. Stop in to meet the artists and learn more about their diverse styles and stories, while savoring delicious hors d’oeuvres.

Featured artists include Amy Puleo, a landscape artist who works in both pastel and watercolor.

Cheryl DiCara, a Maine native living in the Midcoast area, is primarily a pastel artist focused on a wide variety of Maine themes.

Cheryl A. Young loves nature, colors, and drawing, which she combines into her colored pencil drawings.

Elaine Hranich enjoys painting New England scenes plein air in watercolor, oil and pastel.

Louise Price recreates the places she lives and plays in her paintings using a pallet inspired by the colors that surround her.

Artist Sandy Crabtree has a BFA in Painting from Arcadia University in Pennsylvania and has taught art at the high school level and private classes for over 40 years.

Richard Carney is a mixed-media artist who uses the artifacts he finds scuba diving to create distinctive, three-dimensional stained-glass window and wall hangings.

Wayne Robbins has been sculpting sea creatures for more than 45 years. His personal knowledge of marine life allows him to gracefully and beautifully recreate whales and seals from woods from around the world.

For more information, call 562-2992.

