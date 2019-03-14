The concert is part of the Winter Kill The Chill Concert Series.

Crosby is a rising folkie/bluesy songstress who grew up in Georgetown. Being a lobsterman’s daughter, her unique voice captures the rawness of the oceanic setting and her songwriting exemplifies the beauty and hardships of rural living. Lauren’s debut self titled album received national praise for its unique blending of blues, folk and jazz genres.

Simpson is a mid-coast folk rock favorite with a Dylan-esque lyrical style, you can find Simpson at coffee shops, bars and festivals from Portland to Belfast. On his recent debut album, “Traveling Without Weapons,” his acoustic and electric styles reveal one who has worshiped the 60’s guitar gods, and the blues gods before them.

Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org or call 442-8455.

