A couple of points about the proposed Central Maine Power corridor.

I was on the Board of Selectman in Benton when two representatives from CMP presented their proposal to build a substation on the Albion Road. It was going to create jobs and lower property taxes. So, like an idiot, I voted to approve it. The reality was that it created a few temporary jobs and it did nothing to lower our property taxes. Utilities don’t get taxed like the rest of us.

Also, what benefit is it to Mainers to disrupt our hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation so that CMP can send power from Canada to Massachusetts?

Kimberley Cormier

Benton

