I am calling on Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Angus King, and Rep. Jared Golden to tell their constituents if they have had the time to read the entire redacted Mueller Report yet.

I would like them to make the time to do so. The Mueller report is likely the most important document a member of Congress will read in their entire career. I believe it is part of their job to read the entire report themselves.

I urge them to use the Mueller report’s information to draw evidence-based conclusions on President Donald Trump’s potential obstruction of justice and consider the appropriate next steps.

 

Carroll Payne

Plymouth

