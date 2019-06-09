Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report to Congress proves one thing for sure — he’s a shrewd dude.

While he concluded there was no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to tip the outcome of the 2016 presidential campaign in Trumps favor, Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice.

Mueller said he was restrained from indicting the president on the obstruction issue because the Justice Department had ruled in past years that a sitting president could not be indicted. But legally, Mueller lacked authority to indict anyone — that was the job of the Justice Department, if evidence existed. Finding none, he took the shrewd dude route. His resignation comes only after his report added a few more buckets to the swamp.

Time to apply some sidewalk common sense. Mueller found no evidence of a conspiracy between Trump and Russia. But Mueller did all he could to paint Trump into an obstruction corner. Question: Since Mueller didn’t find A, how did he get to Z?

Recently, he marched himself before television cameras — smug as a tick in sty residence, living high on the hog — and announced he was done with it. He was retiring. Trouble is, Republicans, Democrats, independents and 90% of the nation are dissatisfied with his work product.

Mueller said if he could have cleared Trump of obstructing justice, “he would have said so.” The Democrats want what he has, threatening subpoenas. There’s an election on the horizon. Swamp water needs to be dumped on Trump — akin to sports drum-dumping on coaches — but it’s needed before the polls open.

Years ago English statesman, Edmund Burke, 1729-1797, spoke wisdom for the ages that Mueller may have missed: “Where mystery begins, justice ends.”

John Benoit

Manchester

