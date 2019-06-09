It is sad that we have forgotten the polio epidemic that took place so many years ago that it seems that some of our younger parents are not aware of it. Then Jonas Salk developed a vaccine that prevented it.

Does anyone know someone who has suffered this disease in the past 30 years? Vaccines do work, and compared to the potential devastation of a disease such as polio, they are a safe alternative.

Vaccines have prevented so many deaths and, as such, one forgets their effectiveness.

As a young student in training, I cared for a child who was in a coma because of measles. He did recover, but some did not or suffered brain damage.

 

Frank Ober
Whitefield

