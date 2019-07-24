The City of Augusta Police Department has arrested a 30-year-old Augusta man in connection to the vandalism of numerous motor vehicles on the west side of the city.

Micael Bizuneh was arrested Tuesday on Chapel Street on felony charges of aggravated criminal mischief.

Augusta police had taken several complaints over the last several days in the west side neighborhood between Western Avenue and Winthrop Street about large rock-style objects being thrown at vehicles or their windows, Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said.

“Last night, they had another report of damage and found the suspected perpetrator very quickly,” said Staff Sergeant Christian Behr.

That call came in at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday; Bizuneh was arrested at 8:43 p.m.

Mills credited residents for helping police develop a suspect list.

At least 15 vehicles had been vandalized, according to Mills, but he was not sure the financial cost of the damage. As a felony arrest, the damage to the vehicles amounts to at least $1,000.

The intent of Bizuneh’s actions is unknown.

“He was not charged with burglary,” Behr said.

Police issued a warning to residents last week after vehicles on the east side of the city were burglarized, but Mills said he did not think those incidents were connected to this case.

“We believe this was isolated to this particular area,” he said. “We believe (the east side burglaries) is another individual or individuals.”

“I do not think there is another serial criminal around,” added Behr.

In the summer, mischief is more likely, he explained, suggesting that if residents witness suspicious activity to call the police right away.

“What cracked the case were residents working with us and enabling us to apprehend this person,” Mills said.

He urged residents to stay vigilant watching for anything out of the ordinary and park their vehicles in locations they can see from their homes.

Augusta Police Department has a free app called “Tip411, Augusta Maine Police” where residents can anonymously report tips. The department also has an anonymous tip line at (207) 620-8009.

“The app has worked phenomenally for us,” Mills said, saying the department receives on average five to six tips each day. “We get tips on a plethora of things.”

The app, however, did not produce tips related to this case of habitual vehicle vandalism.

Bail for Bizuneh was set at $3,500, with a condition of a curfew from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: