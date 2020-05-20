State health officials reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the largest single-day spike to date in the state.

The jump comes at a time when the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has significantly expanded testing capacity at its laboratory, a fact that likely contributed to the surge as more doctors submit tests for analysis. To date, Maine has 1,819 confirmed or probable cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

At least 73 Maine residents have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the latest figures from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 1,100 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the first case was reported in Maine in mid-March. After accounting for the 1,110 recoveries and 73 deaths, Maine CDC was reporting 636 active cases of the disease, up 56 from Tuesday’s figures.

Because figures fluctuate significantly from day to day, public health officials and other observers also track the case trends over weeks. Maine averaged 577 active cases per day over the seven-day period ending on Wednesday, compared to an average of 498 active cases during the period that ended on May 13.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in Maine at 2 p.m.

Maine CDC has more than tripled testing capacity — to roughly 7,000 tests per week — at the state lab in Augusta through a partnership with Idexx Laboratories, a Westbrook-based veterinary diagnostics firm. At the same time, many private labs and hospitals are also increasing their testing capacity.

On Tuesday, the administration of Gov. Janet Mills announced that private campgrounds and RV parks could reopen to Maine residents on Friday — 10 days earlier than originally planned — in order to take advantage of the extended Memorial Day weekend. Campgrounds at Maine state parks are slated to remain closed until June 1.

But the Mills administration delayed the full reopening of fitness centers, gyms and nail salons beyond June 1, which is when retail and restaurants stores throughout the state are expected to resume in-store service on a limited basis and hotels can begin hosting non-essential guests.

Stores and restaurants in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties were allowed to reopen earlier this month with restrictions intended to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19. Under the current timeline, those businesses in Cumberland, York, Androscoggin and Penobscot counties will be allowed to reopen on June 1.

Shah and other Mills administration officials said the decision to delay the full reopening of fitness centers and gyms — which are allowed to offer small, outdoor classes as well as one-on-one training sessions indoors — was prompted by research showing an outbreak in South Korea tied to the facilities. Similarly, California is tracking a potential spike in cases tied to nail salons.

Meanwhile, Maine CDC continues to monitor outbreaks at numerous long-term care facilities and nursing homes as well as workplaces and other “congregate” settings.

Maine CDC is working with Mercy Hospital in Portland to offer testing on Wednesday to residents of 100 State Street in Portland, an affordable housing complex that caters to older Mainers and individuals with disabilities. Several residents or staff have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to it, prompting Maine CDC to recommend that all residents be tested because of the potential vulnerability of the population there.

Courtney Mathiowitz, director of marketing for HallKeen Management, which operates the apartment complex, said residents have been informed of the testing availability and “we expect a good, coordinated turnout.”

“We continue to clean and disinfect our community; common areas are closed; we have signage in and on the community regarding protocols and CDC recommendations; all of our residents are following procedures and wearing masks when they are out of their apartments,” Mathiowitz said in a statement to the Press Herald. “We’re confident in the way our company/property has handled the situation and we will continue to support our residents in any way we can.”

Shah also reported Tuesday that 13 workers at Bristol Seafood’s Portland processing plant had tested positive.

This story will be updated.

