Come on, Mainers.

If you care about your children and your neighbors’ children (or grandchildren) being able to participate in what’s left of fall sports and extracurricular activities in their school, as well as the upcoming winter sports season and activities, wear a mask and avoid large gatherings.

Keep your county from being declared yellow (or even worse, red), resulting in all sports and activities being shut down.

Judy Watson Ingram
Parsonsfield

