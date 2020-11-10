The corporation that pushed addictive drugs on Americans for many years and made its owners billionaires, profiting from the ruined lives and deaths of its “clients,” will have to pay a fine.

Oh, gosh. A fine.

I have a loved one who served two years in federal prison for selling marijuana. No one died from his crime. Thousands of people are in prison for drug crimes, but this largest and greediest of drug pushers will pay a fine that it can easily afford.

Does anyone see a pattern? Money rules America.

Valerie Razsa

Gray

Send questions/comments to the editors.