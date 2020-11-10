All businesses have visible upon entrance to the store a sign that says facial coverings are required. Yet there are people entering without the facial coverings and the store’s employees aren’t asking the people to wear one.
I looked up the definition of the word “require.” It means to ask or insist upon, as by right or authority. Gov. Mills ordered mandatory face coverings in public spaces. So every person who refuses to wear a facial covering should not be allowed in the store to shop until such time as they put one on. Nobody’s civil rights are being violated. Facial coverings help slow the spread of COVID-19.
I pray that in the near future if people use facial covering a and practice social distancing, the pandemic will come to an end. That doesn’t mean that we don’t need to still be careful about social gatherings.
People, we have to do our part to put an end to more COVID-19 cases in large numbers. Facial coverings and social distancing is the answer.
Becky Wiers
Palmyra
