As a Unitarian Universalist I affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person, justice, equity, and the right of conscience to use the democratic process. Every eligible voter should have their voice heard and their vote counted. In this November’s election it may take longer to count the votes and verify the winners in states across our country – and that is OK.
I am so blessed to be living in Maine where every vote and every voter counts, the election process is transparent and absentee voting is accessible. The state prepared for massive increases in absentee voting in order to provide safe and social distanced in-person voting. It protected both those who want to vote in person, and those who are working at the polls.
The wait for election results across the country may be long. Some may use the delay to sow the seeds of doubt and fear about the credibility of the election.
There is good news in a long wait. The long wait means that every vote is being counted. May it be so.
Michael Mooney
Pittsfield
