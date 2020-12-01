What I’m thankful for this year:

For the relentless, tireless efforts of the volunteers of the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen in recognizing and addressing the needs of our community’s most vulnerable, the homeless and hungry.

For working seven day a weeks, in planning, canvassing, networking with local service agencies, and identifying critical areas where our services can best serve our community.

For being my support and cheering section, for trusting me to believe that regardless of their advancing years, they have the passion and vision to make the Waterville Area Soup Kitchen a reality.

For believing that it takes a community to provide for those less fortunate in our community and surrounding areas.

Aline Poulin

executive director/president

Waterville Area Soup Kitchen

Send questions/comments to the editors.