Seeing the chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6, I could not help remembering the March on the Pentagon in 1967. After long speeches at the Lincoln Memorial, we walked to the Pentagon past miles of parked tour buses that had brought protesters of all ages and descriptions from everywhere east of the Mississippi. The Pentagon was surrounded by shoulder-to-shoulder soldiers with rifles at rest.
We walked up to the soldiers, who said nothing and who did not move as we placed flowers down their gun barrels and stepped back. There was no violence. Nobody got hurt on either side. Apparently we did not know how to make America great again. It was a peace march.
Phillip Davis
West Gardiner
