On the afternoon of  Dec. 31, a person found my personal belongings at the Route 201 Irving station in Skowhegan. This person took the time to take them to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, who then contacted me.

I would like to thank them in person, but I have no idea who they are.

Thank you so very much, and I will be sure to pay it forward.

 

Kerry Farrin

Athens

