I encourage Sen. Susan Collins to oppose the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Collins has said before that she would oppose any nominee who demonstrates “hostility” towards Roe v. Wade, and I’m calling upon her to uphold that promise. Kavanaugh’s emailed statements about being “unsure” if Roe v. Wade is “the settled law of the land” illustrate a shocking willingness to overturn an important ruling that has already been upheld by prior courts. His unwillingness to come out in support of women’s reproductive rights, combined with his apparent readiness to overturn what I and many others do consider to be “settled law of the land,” demonstrates exactly the kind of hostility towards Roe v. Wade that Collins promised to stand against.

Rachel Bird

Waterville

