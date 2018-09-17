Gov. Paul LePage must you glad that he isn’t one of the 70,000 people who are waiting for Medicaid expansion. After all, three ambulance rides and three visits to hospitals — one each out the country, no less — would put a lesser person in the poor house (“LePage hospitalized after ‘experiencing discomfort’,” Aug. 26).

But the governor entitled to probably the best health care possible thanks to us taxpayers. He should count his lucky stars and think of those who are waiting for him to follow the will of the people and implement Medicaid expansion.

Rose Johnson

Augusta

