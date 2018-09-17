Based upon recent news coverage of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, he doesn’t appear to be of the opinion that Roe v. Wade is settled law, as he earlier claimed to Sen. Susan Collins. I am also concerned that Judge Kavanaugh has appeared to perjure himself with regard to his receipt of stolen memoranda and research performed on behalf of Democratic senators while Kavanaugh worked in the George W. Bush administration. I am concerned that his view of executive power is such that he believes that a president can fire an investigator engaged in an investigation of the sitting president, that a sitting president cannot be indicted, and that a sitting president is immune to prosecution.

Beyond this, it is incomprehensible to me that any nominee put forth by a president under investigation, implicated in crimes committed against the United States, would be considered for appointment to the Supreme Court, the court that may ultimately rule on issues involving and/or related to that president.

Who among us gets to select their own judge?

Kevin Macdonald

Belgrade Lakes

